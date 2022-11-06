Local family reaches 20,000 people in get out the vote effort

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — As Election Day approaches, many are out encouraging voters to get to the polls, including one local family who has reached 20,000 voters.

The Deloach family has been out talking to Hamilton County voters ahead of Election Day, not just encouraging them to vote, but asking them to encourage friends and family to vote too. That's how the family has reached so many voters in just a 25 day period.

"Your mother, I'm assuming, is probably the most persuasive person in your life, than some person who texts you or calls you," Prentiss Haney, the Co-Executive Director of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative said.

Ebony Deloach is the one who got the whole family involved in get out the vote efforts. She's been helping people to register to vote since the 90s when it was her job.

"I never really got the legal part as much until my son got in trouble," Ebony said.

After her son was arrested, had to go to court and eventually spent time in juvenile detention, Ebony quickly learned there were elected offices she had never paid attention to, sparking her passion for encouraging others to vote.

Now, she and her family are working with The Ohio Organizing Collaborative. This is a nonpartisan organization connected with Stand Up for Ohio, a political organization advocating for racial, social and economic justice.

"Just this year, through our efforts, we have crossed 400,000 registered voters," Haney said.

Ebony said some people she talks to think their vote doesn't matter.

"If you don't try how can you say it won't help? At least give it a shot," she said.

For more information on voting in this midterm election in Ohio, click here. For more information on voting in this midterm election in Kentucky, click here.