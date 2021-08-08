Local entrepreneur launches site to promote other businesses

CINCINNATI — A local woman is making it her mission to promote up and coming small businesses in the Tri-State area.

Cristal Harris created the website virgolifestyle.com to help her push those businesses.

“I promote them on social media. I find events for them to come to and sell their items or promote their business,” she said. Recently she took one of the businesses highlighted by her brand to a vendor fair at the Kennedy Heights Art Center.

On the website you will find everything from caterers to brand managers. Bonita’s Bling and Things is another small business featured on the site; The mobile jewelry store owner, Bonita Harrison says the website has started helping her get more customers.

“We all have to start somewhere,” said Harrison. “No one starts out large, and I love that. I love that, that we are helping each other.”

The Virgo Lifestyle officially launched last month, and aims to promote small businesses along with hosting a podcast and YouTube channel focused on motivation and resources.

Harris said she hopes it inspire other and help small businesses reach their full potential.

“I made my business, about serving others helping other businesses, because my passion is service, I think that's what my calling is is to help others,” she said.