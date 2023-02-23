Local chili lovers welcome birth of son on National Chili Day

CINCINNATI — They held a coney-involved gender reveal party in the fall and now they've welcomed their bundle of Cincinnati joy on National Chili Day.

Melissa and Alex Day celebrated the birth of their son at The Christ Hospital on Feb. 23, where baby Matthew was swaddled in a special onesie to commemorate the day.

Matthew's not the only lucky baby to be able to don the Skyline swag. All babies born on National Chili Day at The Christ Hospital will receive one, according to a press release from the hospital.

The onesie features the Skyline Chili logo and reads "birth right" just above a cartoon depiction of a coney.