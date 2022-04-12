Local business sells alcoholic slushies inside Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI — There is something so satisfying about a story that comes full circle, and there is something so inspiring about a story that shows victory despite overwhelming odds. These themes strike at the heart of the stories of two local start-up businesses Reds fans can enjoy new this year at Great American Ball Park.

We’ll start with the business that was birthed as Dan Twyman was sitting in the ballpark itself watching the Reds play.

“I was just sitting there drinking $12 beers and they were getting warm,” Twyman first told WCPO 9News in 2017. “I started thinking of ideas. How can I fix this? And this came to me out of nowhere.”

He and a partner developed alcohol-infused ice cubes that add flavor and keep a beer cold without watering it down. They first called their start up business “Spikes.” Five years later they call it “Blox Spiked Ice,” and their frozen cubes now also include flavors for cocktails and seltzers that all Reds fans can enjoy new in the ballpark this season.

“No blender necessary, which is nice,” said company spokesperson Sarah McDaniel. “You can make specialty drinks such as a bourbon slush or a coconut pie drink.”

McDaniel said the company is beyond excited to have its product in the place that inspired it.

“A lot of people like the product. It’s big. It’s going well…and who doesn’t like a cold, chilled beverage?” said McDaniel.

This year fans can find Twyman’s alcohol and fruit infused ice cubes in Section 134 and enjoy a cold, slushy treat in their seats on hot summer days.

The three “BLOX” specials for the ballpark are:

Black Cherry Limeade Seltzer: 2 lime BLOX with black-cherry seltzer

Iceberg Seltzer: 1 strawberry BLOX with black-cherry seltzer

Prosecco Slush: 2 strawberry BLOX with prosecco

The second local start-up making its debut this season at the ballpark will also keep fans cool in their seats, and may just have them seeing angels in the outfield. Someone…or something has been watching over the “Frosthaus,” which serves frozen drinks and frosty blends.

The VonDenBenKen family opened “Frosthaus” in Covington in May of 2021. In their first year of business the Roebling Suspension bridge, which the family relied on to bring in traffic, was closed for restoration. It was also the middle of a pandemic.

Addie VonDenBlenKen said she can not explain the success of “Frosthaus” without thinking of the good people of Covington.

“It’s a wonderful community. We opened right after we opened our ice cream shop and we had a really good fan base right off the bat,” VonDenBenKen said. “Our product is a little different than other things you'll find in Cincinnati and I think that just grabbed the attention of other people in the area.”

VonDenBenKen said the mixology and smooth texture of her family’s frozen drinks are what set them apart, and getting to work with her sister, mother and father in their family business makes all the success they’ve had sweeter. Getting into Great American Ball Park is their home run.

“It’s an honor to be here. This is a family business and we couldn’t be more proud,” said VonDenBenKen.

Fans can find “Frosthaus” favorites in Section 114 during the 2022 Reds season, including: