Local athletes start training for the Flying Pig

Posted at 12:02 AM, Jan 04, 2022
CINCINNATI — Local athletes are already training for the Flying Pig Marathon in April.

On Monday night, runners headed to Fleet Feet Cincinnati for a training program aimed at getting runners in top shape for the big race.

"This is what our kickoff is — it's just a celebration of training beginning, " Fleet Feed Training Program Director Jen Loving said. "Out of a year, there's maybe three weeks that we're not training. So, we're constantly training for something."

Registration for the marathon is now open. The events will run from April 29 through May 1.

This year will be the marathon's 24th anniversary. Dozen of businesses from across the Tri-State sponsor the event that raises money for local charities.

