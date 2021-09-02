Officials: 'No plan to cancel' 23rd Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI — Race officials said, "there is no plan to cancel" the 23rd Flying Pig Marathon, but there are some changes runners need to know.

The first change is the race date. Usually, the Flying Pig runs in May, but this year the race will happen on Oct. 31 at the same time as the Queen Bee Half Marathon.

Next, race officials said as of early September they aren't requiring people to wear masks while running or to present proof of vaccination. However, officials said they are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so this could change.

Another change is the virtual race events. About 8,000 people ran the virtual Flying Pig earlier in 2021, and race officials understand some might be more comfortable with this option. So officials are allowing virtual events on race day as well, and youth events will only be virtual.

There will also be fewer people running the event this year. Usually about 40,000 people run the Flying Pig, but officials said they are limiting the number of runners this year.

"Unlike prior years, we had to institute caps, registration is limited," Iris Simpson, president and CEO of Pig Works, said. "The Queen Bee is at 85% capacity already, the Flying Pig right there as well. So for all of our events, if you're thinking of doing it, I would highly recommend registering now."

