City officials say stolen guns still one cause of violence, but shootings overall down

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city officials presented updated data on crime, what's contributing to it and what the city is doing to curb the issue on Wednesday.

In a similar press conference on June 24, city officials announced the creation of a new task force intended to specifically focus on violent crimes within the city, but just after that task force was actually deployed on Cincinnati's streets, four separate shootings happened across the city.

Still, on Wednesday, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said that task force made 53 arrests in its first week of action. More than 60% of those arrests were drug related, but nearly 25% of those arrests were gun related.

In that first week, the Street Crime Task Force recovered 12 guns — two of which were stolen. Four of the arrests made were juveniles.

Mayor Aftab Pureval said that task force and other city efforts to curb violent crime will not be going anywhere until every community in the city can feel safe.

"Public safety is the only thing we're focused on right now in city hall," said Pureval.

Some of those guns were also equipped with switches that turn non-automatic guns into automatics, which allows more bullets to be fired rapidly, Theetge said.

She said those switches "doubles the disaster" for police and residents.

Still, thefts from vehicles — including guns — have remained high this year. Theetge said between June 8 and July 5, there were over 250 auto thefts committed, and 34 of those had firearms stolen from the vehicle.

"First, don't bring your gun," said Theetge. "But if you are going to bring it please secure it, strongly secure it."

Property theft was the most-committed crime in the past 28 days, with 1,028 different thefts; 224 of those thefts were stolen cars while 255 were thefts from vehicles. Comparatively, violent crimes — which means aggravated assault, homicide, rape, robbery and strangulation — made up just 196 of the crimes committed in the past 28 days.

Compared to this time last year, shooting incidents are down 17%, Theetge said.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced it is offering cash rewards for information that helps curb recent rises in gun violence in Cincinnati.

"Cincinnati communities are facing a surge in violent crime — especially gun-related offenses," reads a press release from the ATF Columbus Field Division. "This violence must be stopped and the public's help is critical."

The press release says the ATF, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Cincinnati Police Department, is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of "violent offenders or the recovery of illegally possessed firearms."