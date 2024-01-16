LIST: Tri-State school closings, delays amid 'extreme cold weather'

CINCINNATI — Multiple schools in the Tri-State will be closed or operating on a delayed schedule Tuesday, Jan. 16.

While Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh said snow chances will stay minimal overnight, the temperatures will only continue to drop. Overnight lows will be in single digits throughout the area with wind chill only making things worse.

More than a dozen school districts will be closed, delayed or utilizing an NTI day due to the frigid temperatures. Get the most updated listing here.

The following schools/districts will be closed or using an NTI day as of 11:30 p.m. Monday:



Hamilton County Math and Science Academy — Closed

Mason County School — NTI day

Norwood City Schools — Closed

Robertson County Schools — NTI day

St. Francis Seraph School — Closed

Winton Woods City Schools — Closed

These schools/districts will be operating on a delayed schedule:

Adams County Ohio Valley Schools — 1-hour delay

Augusta Independent Schools — 1-hour delay

Bright Local School District — 2-hour delay

Christian Academy of Madison — 2-hour delay

Eastern Local County — 2-hour delay

Fairfield Local Schools in Highland County — 2-hour delay, no breakfast, no AM preschool

Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools — 2-hour delay

Georgetown Exempted Village Schools — 2-hour delay

Hillsboro City Schools — 2-hour delay, no AM preschool

Lynchburg/Clay Local School District — 2-hour delay

North College Hill City Schools — 2-hour delay

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington — 2-hour delay

Southern Hills CTC — 2-hour delay

St. Ursula Academy — 2-hour delay

Ursuline in Blue Ash — start time at 9:40 a.m.

To submit a closure or delay, click here.