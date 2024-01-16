LIST: Tri-State school closings, delays amid 'extreme cold weather'

CINCINNATI — Multiple schools in the Tri-State will be closed or operating on a delayed schedule Tuesday, Jan. 16.
While Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh said snow chances will stay minimal overnight, the temperatures will only continue to drop. Overnight lows will be in single digits throughout the area with wind chill only making things worse.
More than a dozen school districts will be closed, delayed or utilizing an NTI day due to the frigid temperatures. Get the most updated listing here.
The following schools/districts will be closed or using an NTI day as of 11:30 p.m. Monday:
- Hamilton County Math and Science Academy — Closed
- Mason County School — NTI day
- Norwood City Schools — Closed
- Robertson County Schools — NTI day
- St. Francis Seraph School — Closed
- Winton Woods City Schools — Closed
These schools/districts will be operating on a delayed schedule:
- Adams County Ohio Valley Schools — 1-hour delay
- Augusta Independent Schools — 1-hour delay
- Bright Local School District — 2-hour delay
- Christian Academy of Madison — 2-hour delay
- Eastern Local County — 2-hour delay
- Fairfield Local Schools in Highland County — 2-hour delay, no breakfast, no AM preschool
- Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools — 2-hour delay
- Georgetown Exempted Village Schools — 2-hour delay
- Hillsboro City Schools — 2-hour delay, no AM preschool
- Lynchburg/Clay Local School District — 2-hour delay
- North College Hill City Schools — 2-hour delay
- Ripley Union Lewis Huntington — 2-hour delay
- Southern Hills CTC — 2-hour delay
- St. Ursula Academy — 2-hour delay
- Ursuline in Blue Ash — start time at 9:40 a.m.
To submit a closure or delay, click here.
Watch Live:
WCPO 9 News Headlines