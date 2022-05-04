Lindner Center for Hope announces $30 million capital campaign to expand mental health services

CINCINNATI — The Lindner Center of Hope announced Wednesday its new $30 million campaign to expand the word-class center to combat the increasing rate of mental health issues.

The center acts as a comprehensive mental health center that provides patient-centered, scientifically-advanced care for those suffering with mental illness. The press conference, held at the Lytle Park Hotel Rooftop, allowed the center to unveil its new vision and plans as it continues to deal with the mental health effects of the pandemic.

"One in four people struggles with their mental health, and the mental health effects of the pandemic are estimated (to) last more than a decade," the center wrote in a press release about the announcement.

Dr. Paul Crosby, the president and CEO of Lindner Center of Hope, said there's been a 30% increase in calls at the center, and most days it is operating near capacity.

"The fact of the matter is we're out of space and our available providers' schedules are full," Crosby said. "So we need two things. We need to be able to hire more providers, and we need more space to treat people in."

Other attendees at the event included the chief medical officer of Lindner Center of Hope, Dr. Danielle Johnson; the chairman of Coroprex and Linder Center of Hope board member, William P. Butler; and co-CEO of American Financial Group Inc. and founder of Lindner Center of Hope, S. Craig Lindner.

The center announced its $30 million capital campaign and it's comprehensive plan on what they will do with the money.

Other than attracting new talent and upgrading its already in-use facilities, the center plans to build an assessment center, create a holistic wellness center and look at more affordable residential space.

Currently, $6 million has already been committed to the campaign, but the center is asking for help to raise the rest.