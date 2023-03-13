Leftover food from TQL Stadium taken to St. Vincent de Paul for families in need

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati forward Dominique Badji is used to driving a soccer ball down a field toward a goal, but on Monday morning he literally drove a carful of fresh food toward a goal of feeding food-insecure families.

Leftover food from TQL Stadium that went uncooked after Saturday's win over the Seattle Sounders was packed up into Badji's vehicle and taken to St. Vincent de Paul where it can be used in the nonprofit's food pantry or served to families struggling with food insecurities.

Badji made the donation through Last Mile Food Rescue, a local organization that aims to save food from trash cans and take it to those who need it. In December, the organization marked more than four million pounds of excess food saved from landfills since its first rescue in November 2020.

Tom Fernandez, co-founder of Last Mile Food Rescue

"I'm overjoyed," said Tom Fernandez, co-founder of Last Mile Food Rescue. "The hunger problem in Cincinnati is horrible right now and they're feeling the effects from the loss of SNAP benefits and 10% food price increases due to inflation so the donations from TQL Stadium help close that hunger gap here."

Badji loaded box after box of fresh vegetables and other food items into the back of his personal car before driving it to St. Vincent de Paul in the West End, where it was unloaded and stored for families to later enjoy.

Fernandez said folks don't need to be a Major League Soccer player — or any other kind of athlete, for that matter — to do what Badji did on Monday. He said Last Mile Food Rescue is driven by volunteers who work through the organization's app, picking up food and taking it to local, partnered agencies that provide food for those who need greater access.

According to a press release, through the Last Mile app, 2.3 million pounds of food were delivered in 2022 alone through a network of over 800 volunteers. The press release estimated the organization is able to save nearly 200,000 pounds of excess food from landfills each month.

For Badji, it was about looking out for the community that takes the stands at TQL Stadium each game — and those who don't alike.

"I reached out because I want to be more involved in the Cincinnati community so this is a great opportunity for me to be able to help," said Badji. "I think it's important to be involved in the community. I've got a platform that I can use, a following, and it's important to show people in my position being active in the community."