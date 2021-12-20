Lakota school closed today after threat received via social media

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH — A school in the Lakota School District is closed today while the Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates a threat.

Liberty Junior School on Dutchland Parkway in Liberty Twp. was closed after a threat was received via social media Sunday might, according to the district and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“Early this morning, we learned of a direct threat of a potential shooting against our school that has been shared via social media. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating is threat. Because the investigation is continuing right now, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, Liberty Junior School will be closed today,” said Principal Eric Bauman in an email sent to parents.

BCSO Capt. Rick Bucheit said unlike some of the copycat messages circulating via TikTok last week, this threat was more specific.

“This was different. It said ‘I’m shooting up LJS tomorrow’ ... that was what was said last night. Then he had the nerve to say, ‘if not tomorrow, Tuesday’,” Bucheit said. It was received via Snapchat.

Bucheit said the threat was passed on to Deputy Doug Hale, school resource officer.

Because the threat was more specific, Bucheit said the district decided to error on the side of caution. Detectives are actively investigating.

The school, along with 21 other Lakota schools, are scheduled to end classes for winter break after Tuesday’s school day.

Lakota teachers are scheduled to attend a professional development day on Wednesday before starting their holiday break.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. Together with our law enforcement partners at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and West Chester Police Department, every threat is thoroughly investigated, no matter how big or small it may seem. Any safety concern should be reported to a school administrator, the police or through our anonymous safety tip line, 844-SAFEROH,” said Betsy Fuller, district communications director.

Detectives are actively investigating.