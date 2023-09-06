Lakota bus drivers to resume talks Wednesday after holiday halt in negotiations

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Petermann Bus and Teamsters Local 100 officials have agreed to meet with a mediator to continue negotiations that could get Lakota bus drivers back to work less than a week after union members voted by 94% of the vote to strike.

Negotiators are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The strike was called on Aug. 31, leading parents at Lakota schools like Lindsey Hilty to scramble for transportation options.

"I immediately went into problem-solver mode," Hilty said.

Hilty said she has largely been able to avoid the worst consequences of the district's bus drivers refusing to get behind the wheel, but other parents haven't been as lucky.

"I'm sure people will continue to problem solve, but it's a strain on a lot of parents," she said. "They are having to leave work to do this."

At Tuesday's school board meeting, the first since the strike was called, district leaders thanked staff and administrators for adjusting to changes as best they could.

Board members refused further comment to WCPO, indicating it wasn't the board's place to wade into the middle of the fight between Teamsters and Petermann, the bus company the board hired to administer busing in the district.

During public comment, bus drivers plead with the board and parents in attendance to understand why they voted to strike.

Elizabeth Martin and Katie Hacker spoke to the board and emphasized that surveillance and camera usage within the buses has not been the primary issue leading to their strike as many have assumed.

"We had cameras in our buses when I first started in '97," Martin said.

Martin said the main sticking point has been new contract language that she worries would allow Petermann supervisors to constantly dip into monitoring their feeds to ding drivers for minor or unavoidable infractions.

"Scrutinized for every blink we take or sneeze we make or, oh, that light changed and I've got a bus full of kids, what do I do?" she said.

Hacker agreed that the scrutiny allowed in Petermann's contract offer was excessive.

"It turned yellow. You probably should have been stopping 50 yards back," she said.

Hilty took no side in the battle between company and union, but said she hoped, for parent's sake, that negotiations go well and a resolution is reached quickly.

Martin stressed that even if the Teamster and Petermann negotiators come to an agreement on terms that wouldn't immediately end the strike.

She said the full union would need to gather for another authorization vote before drivers could return from the picket lines.