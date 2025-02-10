Kyle Raleigh, son of WCPO 9 Meteorologist Steve Raleigh, sentenced to probation for assault at Montgomery Inn

CINCINNATI — Kyle Raleigh was sentenced on Monday to three years probation for the assault of three people outside the Montgomery Inn Boathouse last summer.

Raleigh pleaded guilty in December to two misdemeanor assault charges. He had originally been charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of aggravated assault, a felony of the fourth degree.

Raleigh was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service, and over $9,000 in fines.

Kyle is the son of WCPO 9 Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh, who was also present at the time of the assault.

Officers were called to the scene of a fight following a motor vehicle accident and heated argument in the parking lot of the Riverside Drive restaurant on June 22 just after 9 p.m. Doug Morrow, 79, Lois Morrow, 76, and Troy Morrow, 40, were all hurt.

According to court documents, Kyle Raleigh was "under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage" when he used "deadly force" in the assault of Lois and Douglas Morrow.

The police report of the incident was heavily redacted, with no specifics about the nature of the injuries, but family of the victims say Doug Morrow was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion, and Lois Morrow was hospitalized with a concussion, fractured skull, brain bleed, a cut that required staples in the back of her head and a lens detached from her eye.

"Suspect approached victim #1 striking him with a closed fist in the head knocking him to the ground," causing injuries, the police report of the incident reads. "Victim #2 and victim #3 while attempting to aid victim #1 was struck and shoved to the ground by the suspect."

The daughter of the injured couple posted video of the incident to Facebook. Arguing can be heard off-camera, followed by an escalation of shouting and what appears to be physical contact between multiple people. After the scuffle, the video shows Doug and Lois Morrow on the ground, with Lois bleeding from her head.

You can watch the full video here:

Video of Montgomery Inn incident

Lois wrote a victim impact statement that was delivered during the sentencing. In it, she asked for 30 days in jail for each assault charge, plus anger and alcohol management classes for Kyle. Lois wrote that she wished "I would just die" because the pain was so bad after the assault.

"I'm still afraid to be anywhere alone due to the trauma of this assault," Lois wrote. "This assault has changed me as a person."

The Morrow family said the assault stemmed from a car accident in the parking lot when Doug was driving with Lois in the passenger seat of their 2005 Ford F-150. They were picking up their son, Troy, from Montgomery Inn where Troy worked. They picked him up from the entrance to the restaurant and began to pull back out of the 180-degree driveway to get back to the road when they said a black Cadillac Escalade struck the car in the front right coming from the parking lot area.

One person got out of the Escalade, the family said. Troy said while he was arguing with a person who had come from the direction of the restaurant, he recalled hearing "No one's gonna hit my dad" before he said he was "clocked" in the head. He said the person then jumped on top of him and choked him. Doug said upon seeing this, he tried to get that person off of Troy, hitting him. The Morrow family lawyer, Konrad Kircher, said the person on top of Troy either punched or pushed him away so hard that he fell back to the pavement, semi-conscious.

Lois said upon seeing the commotion, she "tapped someone on the shoulder," asking for help not knowing who it was, and then "saw that arm come around and punch me." She was knocked to the ground, bleeding from her head and vomiting because of the concussion, Kircher said. Lois woke up in the hospital two days later, not remembering a thing, but said she was "scared to death" seeing all the blood. She was in the hospital for four days in total, she said.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve previously announced that no charges were to be filed against Steve Raleigh.

"During the course of this investigation, it has been determined that criminal charges are not warranted against Mr. Steve Raleigh, as there is no evidence that he violated any criminal law," Tekulve said in a press release. "Accordingly, as to Mr. Steve Raleigh, this investigation is closed."

Tekulve was appointed a special prosecutor to handle the investigation after Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers cited a "conflict of interest" in overseeing the case.