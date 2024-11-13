Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KSP: 1 pedestrian killed, another hurt after SUV struck them in Warsaw, Ky.

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
KSHP patch.
Posted
and last updated

WARSAW, Ky. — One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously hurt after they were struck by an SUV in Warsaw, Ky. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said in a release.

The collision happened on US 42 at the intersection of KY 35 just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

KSP said a 2018 Ford Escape was traveling west on US 42 when two pedestrians entered the roadway "near the crosswalk." The vehicle struck both of them.

The Gallatin County Coroner pronounced a 76-year-old woman from Dry Ridge dead on the scene. The other pedestrian, an 83-year-old male from Dry Ridge, was taken to a hospital, according to KSP. The family of the pedestrians requested their identities not be released, KSP said.

KSP said it is an ongoing investigation and did not say if any charges were filed.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Luciano Acosta skips FC Cincinnati year-end interviews after saying he may leave Addyston votes to dissolve police department; blames closure of INEOS plant MND: Students will be automatically admitted to Xavier as part of new agreement

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money