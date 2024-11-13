KSP: 1 pedestrian killed, another hurt after SUV struck them in Warsaw, Ky.

WARSAW, Ky. — One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously hurt after they were struck by an SUV in Warsaw, Ky. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said in a release.

The collision happened on US 42 at the intersection of KY 35 just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

KSP said a 2018 Ford Escape was traveling west on US 42 when two pedestrians entered the roadway "near the crosswalk." The vehicle struck both of them.

The Gallatin County Coroner pronounced a 76-year-old woman from Dry Ridge dead on the scene. The other pedestrian, an 83-year-old male from Dry Ridge, was taken to a hospital, according to KSP. The family of the pedestrians requested their identities not be released, KSP said.

KSP said it is an ongoing investigation and did not say if any charges were filed.