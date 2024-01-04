Watch Now
Kittens rescued from engine compartment in Eastgate after hitching ride for 30 miles

Wyler Kittens.jpg
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 12:49:06-05

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — A service tech at an auto repair got the cutest surprise after discovering two kittens inside the engine compartment of a truck on which he'd been doing an oil change.

Jeff Wyler in Eastgate said tech Josh Adams opened the hood of the RAM truck and spotted the first kitten curled up next to the truck's battery; he was able to get the furry stowaway out easily, but realized the kitten was not alone.

A second kitten was inside the engine compartment, in an area Adams couldn't get to as easily. The rest of the service department joined Adams in his efforts to free the kitten from its cozy yet dangerous compartment.

Rodney Hodges, service adviser for the location, said it took the Jeff Wyler team around an hour to get the second kitten out safely.

"This is not the first time I have seen this," said Hodges. "In fact, I rescued our own cat in a similar situation eight years ago."

The League for Animal Welfare in Batavia picked up the kittens once they were ousted from the truck's insides.

The driver of the truck had traveled to Eastgate from 30 miles away, in Hamersville, Ohio with no knowledge the tiny furballs were hiding inside.

"During cold weather, it is not uncommon for small animals to hide in your car to seek warmth," reads a press release from Jeff Wyler Eastgate.

The shop reminded drivers to check under vehicles, bang on hoods and even honk the vehicle's horn to ensure there are no furry friends taking sanctuary within the warmer compartments of a vehicle.

Anyone interested in adopting one or both of the cuddly stowaways can contact the League for Animal Welfare — just ask for the "Wyler kittens."

