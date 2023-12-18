Kenwood Theatre moviegoers can meet some feathered friends over weekend

CINCINNATI — Some fine, feathered friends will visit the Kenwood Theatre over the weekend in the hopes of meeting moviegoers.

Jimmy Longbottom, owner of Longbottom Bird Ranch in Cincinnati, will bring some of his own migration experts to visit families who want to see the new Universal film "Migration."

Before and after showtimes on Friday and Saturday — between noon and 3 p.m. — Longbottom and some of the ducks his ranch has rescued over the years will be there. Fans will be able to meet, pet and learn about the ducks either prior to enjoying the film, or after.

A press release from Longbottom said he and his rescue are hoping to raise awareness around issues domestic ducks face, particularly this time of year.

Longbottom Bird Ranch is Longbottom's sanctuary and rescue for domestic ducks, located on the west side of Cincinnati. He takes in all breeds of ducks that have been abandoned or injured, while holding educational events throughout the region.

"Migration" is a Universal film in theaters currently; it tells the story of a family of ducks that decide to leave their New England pond for a vacation in Jamaica, but things don't go according to their plans. It features a cast of popular actors, including Elizabeth Banks, Isabela Merced, Keegan-Michael Key and Danny DeVito.