Kentucky lawmakers reconvene to shape response to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican lawmakers are getting their chance to shape the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They reconvened Tuesday for a special session expected to last at least five days.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called lawmakers into session to consider virus-related issues.

He’s asking the GOP-dominated legislature to extend the state of emergency until mid-January, and give him authority to require masking when the coronavirus is causing high levels of infections.

Kentucky is seeing a record surge of COVID-related hospitalizations as the delta variant spreads.

Many lawmakers chose not to wear masks as they opened the session.