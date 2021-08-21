Kentucky Supreme Court: Laws limiting Beshear's emergency power shouldn't have been blocked

The Kentucky Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ordered Franklin Circuit Court to dissolve an injunction that had blocked several bills limiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s ability to issue emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bills in question, which were passed by the Republican-dominated state legislature despite Democrat Beshear’s veto, set an expiration date for all of his pandemic-related emergency orders: 30 days after passage, they go away unless extended by lawmakers in a special session.

The case isn’t over, but dissolution of Beshear’s injunction would mean the contested bills become law and stay that way unless reversed by the court system.

In a statement, Beshear spokesperson Crystal Staley condemned the court’s ruling and argued — as Beshear had when he sought an injunction blocking the bills — that it represented a direct threat to the health of Kentuckians during the continuing pandemic.

“It either eliminates or puts at risk large amounts of funding, steps we have taken to increase our health care capacity, expanded meals for children and families, measures to fight COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, worker’s compensation for front-line workers who contract COVID-19 as well as the ability to fight price gouging,” Staley wrote. “It will further prevent the governor from taking additional steps such as a general mask mandate. … The Governor has had the courage to make unpopular decisions in order to keep Kentuckians safe – the court has removed much of his ability to do so moving forward.”

Like Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who urged his legislature in 2020 not to pass bills limiting his or the Ohio Department of Health’s emergency powers, Beshear has argued that legislative interference makes it harder and slower for the government to protect Kentuckians from COVID-19.

Opponents have accused Beshear of exercising unilateral power and overstepping his position as governor.

The Saturday ruling was the second legal loss of the week for Beshear’s team. On Thursday, a Campbell County judge granted a parent group’s plea for a temporary restraining order against Beshear’s mandatory masking policy in private schools.

Beshear is fighting the decision.