Woman pleaded guilty to cruelty charges for neglecting 9 horses, one of which died

Posted at 5:01 PM, May 10, 2023
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Cincinnati woman pleaded guilty to nine counts of cruelty to animals for neglecting to care for nine horses, one of which died from the abuse, according to Kenton County Animal Services.

After a concerned resident called in a tip, the Kenton County Sheriff's Office and animal control officers searched property belonging to Brandie Hart in the southern part of the county on Dec. 22. While there, they found nine horses suffering from abuse and neglect; two were found in a pasture, while seven were inside a barn. Two horses were being held in a stall only designed for one animal.

Kenton County Animal Services said the horses were all severely underweight and some showed visible hip and rib bones. Several of the animals were overdue for veterinary care for hoof trimming and teeth floating.

One of the nine horses didn't survive, according to Kenton County Animal Services.

The eight surviving horses have all been re-homed.

Hart was arrested on Jan. 5 and entered her plea on May 7.

As a condition of Hart's guilty plea, she will not be allowed to own any horses for two years and must reimburse Kenton County for the cost of caring for the nine she neglected. Hart's charges are second-degree and classify as a class A misdemeanor which, in Kentucky, carry penalties of no more than 12 months of jail time or a fine not higher than $500, or some combination of the two.

