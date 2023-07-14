Coroner: 2 NKY brothers dead after jet ski collides with boat at Lake Cumberland

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — Two brothers from Northern Kentucky have been killed in a boat crash at Lake Cumberland, the Pulaski County Coroner's Office said.

The brothers, who were 14 and 18 years of age, were from Villa Hills.

The coroner's office said a jet ski and a boat collided Friday afternoon. The crash happened south of Woodson Bend Boat Dock at the south fork of Lake Cumberland, which is roughly three hours from Villa Hills.

Both of the brothers were aboard the jet ski during the crash, the coroner's office said.

It's unclear at this time what caused the boat and jet ski to collide.

READ MORE:

'Short-term pain for long-term gain': Major construction project closes busy NKY roadway for days

Northern Kentucky distillery's bourbon named best in the world during tasting competition

T-minus two months until sports betting goes live in Kentucky, opens for NFL season