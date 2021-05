VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Villa Hills Police is asking for the public's help as they search for missing 13-year-old Jayden.

Police said Jayden was last seen at school on Friday. He did not ride his bus home and has not been in contact with his family.

Image via Villa Hills Police Have you seen Jayden? Villa Hills Police is asking for the public's help in finding the missing 13-year-old.

If you have any information regarding Jayden's location, please contact Officer Krull through Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191 or at the Villa Hills Police office at 859-341-3535.