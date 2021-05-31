Knee surgery didn't stop NKY mom from walking to plant American flags on Memorial Day

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A Taylor Mill neighborhood was decked out for Memorial Day this weekend, thanks to one mom who didn't let a recent knee surgery stop her.

Stephanie Whithorn planted 100 American flags along Sunset Drive in Taylor Mill Saturday evening; she bought out two stores of their entire stock of small American flags. She planted them so her neighbors would wake up to find them on Sunday morning.

"The next morning, my neighbor directly across the street was cutting his grass and stopped me," she said. "(He) asked if I was the one who put the flags out, and he started laughing. I say yes, and he said it was a very pleasant thing to wake up to."

Whithorn said has multiple family members who serve or have served in the U.S. military.

For Memorial Day on Monday, she said she'd be in Covington handing out bottled water and flags at the city's parade.

