Where to commemorate Memorial Day in the Tri-State

Memorial Day is traditionally considered the unofficial kick-off of the summer season, and as the nation begins the process of emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, a closer-to-normal summer comes with a heightened sense of celebration.

But the occasion is also a somber one, during which Americans remember and commemorate soldiers who sacrificed everything in the name of public service.

Here is a rundown of some ways to mark the holiday with ceremonies and parades across Greater Cincinnati:

Covington's 100th annual Memorial Day commemoration

What: The city has nine hours of programming planned for its 100th annual commemoration of Memorial Day, including a 21-gun salute and a parade.

When: Events begin at 7 a.m. and will follow a schedule based on travel times between each event.

Where: The first event will take place at VFW Post 6095 at 347 E. 47th Street.

Note: Here are details on the various events. Here are details on associated road closures in Covington.

U.S. Congressional Rep. Brad Wenstrup in Loveland

What: Parade followed by ceremony with remarks by Wenstrup

When: Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Loveland Elementary School; ceremony will be held at Loveland Veterans' Memorial

Where: Loveland Elementary: 600 Loveland-Madeira Road; Loveland Veterans' Memorial: West Loveland Avenue at Riverside Drive.

Sons of Union Veterans/Spring Grove Cemetery

What: Color guard, gun salute, presentation of wreaths

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Spring Grove Cemetery Civil War section, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Blue Ash Memorial Day Ceremony

What: Ceremony marking the holiday (the traditional parade has been cancelled)

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: 4871 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, Ohio

Dixie Highway in Northern Kentucky

What: Erlanger/Elsmere, Kentucky Memorial Day parade

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Parade begins at VFW Post 6423, located at 4435 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, Kentucky.

Memorial Day Parade returns to Olde West Chester

What: Olde West Chester Memorial Day parade

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Southbound on Cincinnati Dayton Road toward West Chester Cemetery/Brookside Cemetery.

Bellevue/Dayton parade and ceremony

What: After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Bellevue-Dayton Memorial Day Parade will return to the Campbell County river cities on May 31 for the 92nd time.

When: 10 a.m., parade will begin at 10:30

Where: V.F.W. Post 2899, 828 West Sixth Street, Dayton, Kentucky. Parade will proceed west on Sixth Street in Dayton onto Fairfield Avenue in Bellevue.

Gate of Heaven Cemetery Field Mass

What: The outdoor wreath-laying ceremony and Mass have been celebrated at Gate of Heaven Cemetery for more than five decades.

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: 11000 Montgomery Road (rain location: Good Shepard Church, 8815 East Kemper Road)