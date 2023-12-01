District: 19 Scott High School students sent home due to fumes from building's construction

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — More than a dozen Scott High School students were sent home early Friday due to fumes from the building's construction, said Jess Dykes, director of public information for the Kenton County School District.

Dykes said construction workers were completing a process where they had to cut foam. The construction company told the school this was a safe process for people to be in the building for, Dykes said. During that process, it created an odor that entered into the HVAC system and was spread throughout the school's English wing, which was the only area impacted.

This odor caused 19 students to feel sick and light-headed, and Dykes said some staff felt sick but they stayed at school to finish out the day.

Dykes said this odor wasn't anything toxic, and there are no long-term health consequences.

A family member of a sick individual spoke with WCPO 9 and said that person went to the doctor because they felt sick, light-headed and had a chemical taste in their mouth.

That family member said the doctor said that person had "exposure to medical ozone," which has no lingering effects, but they may have respiratory issues the next day. To alleviate symptoms, the doctor said to drink milk.

These sick students caused the school to evacuate the English wing. Dykes said they didn't dismiss school early or evacuate the whole building because only the English wing was impacted. The English wing is expected to be back open on Monday.

After the wing was evacuated, the high school's principal sent an email out to the school, as well as followed up with the families of sick kids, but they are waiting to hear back from all of them.