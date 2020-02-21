Some Kenton County personal information compromised by ID-making technology theft

Close to 800 Kenton County Residents will need new driver's licenses after some of their personal information was taken by a man who also stole items to make IDs and licenses from the clerk's office in Covington.

No Social Security numbers were compromised, but some driver's license, permit and identification card data could have been stolen, according to police.

“The Transportation Cabinet takes personal information breaches very seriously and is working with the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office to remedy the unfortunate and rare burglary,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said in a press release.

Residents who need to get replacement licenses with new driver's license numbers as a result of the theft will not be charged for the new cards.

Those affected by the incident should expect a letter in the mail in the coming weeks.