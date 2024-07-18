Kenton County Police request help after masked men burn pride flag in Latonia Lakes

RYLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Kenton County Police are seeking help after two masked men burned a pride flag posted on a private residence on Club House Drive in Latonia Lakes in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13.

The incident was captured on the property owner’s security camera and shows what appear to be two men wearing masks, setting the flag alight with lighter fluid as it hung off the property’s front porch.

The security camera’s time stamp indicates the incident happened around 2:25 a.m. The men’s facial features are not visible.

The full video of the incident, as provided by the Kenton County Police Department, is below.

Anyone with any information on the suspects or the incident, especially anyone with additional photo or video evidence, is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Paddon at (859)-392-1954.

This story originally appeared on linknky.com.