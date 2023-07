ELSMERE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after being shot on Oneida Trail in Elsmere, according to the Elsmere police.

The victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At this time police are releasing few details as this remains an active, ongoing investigation.

If you have a tip or any information on this shooting, please contact the Elsmere Police Department at 859-342-7344.