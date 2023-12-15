Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton County

Actions

Northern Kentucky woman wins $50,000 after husband buys wrong scratch-off by mistake

Tanya Hammonds Kentucky Lottery
Provided by Kentucky Lottery
Tanya Hammonds, a Newport resident, won $50,000 off a scratch-off that her husband accidentally bought.
Tanya Hammonds Kentucky Lottery
Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 12:53:07-05

NEWPORT, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky woman is thousands of dollars richer after she won off a scratch-off that her husband accidentally bought, Kentucky Lottery said.

In November, Tanya Hammonds asked her husband to go buy her some scratch-off lottery tickets at the store. Hammond's husband headed to the Circle K on E 10th Street and accidentally bought the tickets next to the scratch-offs she requested.

Instead of her usual scratch-off, Hammonds received a $50,000 Ca$h Scratch-Off that contained the game's top prize of $50,000.

"Before I scratched the numbers, I scratched off the barcode and scanned it," Hammonds said "I saw $50,000 and I thought the app was malfunctioning."

When she did scratch the numbers, she uncovered a win on all 30 spots on the ticket.

Hammonds told Kentucky Lottery she was so excited, and the first thing she did was send a picture of the winning ticket and a screenshot of the app to her mom. Her family then went to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their prize.

After taxes, Hammonds walked away with a check for $35,750. The Circle K store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Coney Island closing: Take nostalgic look at Coney Island and its rides Hartwell apartment complex owner pleads guilty to federal mortgage fraud Prosecutor: Man paid another inmate $1500 to kill woman he was accused of raping

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.