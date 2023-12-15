Northern Kentucky woman wins $50,000 after husband buys wrong scratch-off by mistake

NEWPORT, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky woman is thousands of dollars richer after she won off a scratch-off that her husband accidentally bought, Kentucky Lottery said.

In November, Tanya Hammonds asked her husband to go buy her some scratch-off lottery tickets at the store. Hammond's husband headed to the Circle K on E 10th Street and accidentally bought the tickets next to the scratch-offs she requested.

Instead of her usual scratch-off, Hammonds received a $50,000 Ca$h Scratch-Off that contained the game's top prize of $50,000.

"Before I scratched the numbers, I scratched off the barcode and scanned it," Hammonds said "I saw $50,000 and I thought the app was malfunctioning."

When she did scratch the numbers, she uncovered a win on all 30 spots on the ticket.

Hammonds told Kentucky Lottery she was so excited, and the first thing she did was send a picture of the winning ticket and a screenshot of the app to her mom. Her family then went to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their prize.

After taxes, Hammonds walked away with a check for $35,750. The Circle K store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.