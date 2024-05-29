Watch Now
Northern Kentucky Marine veteran 'critically' injured in plane crash in North Carolina

A local marine veteran from Northern Kentucky is in the Intensive Care Unit after sustaining multiple injuries in a plane crash in North Carolina Sunday, according to a press release from a family representative. Video credit: Thomas Honeycutt
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 11:57:21-04

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A local Marine veteran from Northern Kentucky has been hospitalized after a plane crash in North Carolina Sunday, according to a press release from a family representative.

The representative said Sean Yocum was "critically injured" in the crash and sustained the following injuries:

  • Broken back
  • Broken arm
  • Facial fractures
  • Other internal injuries

The crash happened shortly after takeoff in Cumberland County near Gray's Creek Airport, the representative said.

Yocum will have to have multiple surgeries and possibly months of rehabilitation, the release said.

He graduated from Kenton County Success Academy in 2011. He has one child and has lived in the Northern Kentucky area all his life.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Yocum's living expenses — as he will be unable to work — and for transportation home from the hospital.

A previous version of this story erroneously reported the day of the crash.

