Police investigating shots fired in Ludlow, heavy police presence

LUDLOW, Ky. — Police are investigating a shots fired call in Kenton County, Villa Hills Crescent Springs police said.

Officers responded to Highway Avenue near Montrose Street at approximately 5:20 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Our crew on the scene said there is a heavy police presence and officers are blocking off an intersection in the area. Cars in the area are being stopped and searched.

Heavy police presence in Ludlow. Cars are being stopped and searched. I spoke to an officer who warned us to stay clear of the area because it wasn’t safe and couldn’t give more info. pic.twitter.com/fKgP04ZGXS — Kristen Swilley (@KristenSwilley) April 11, 2024

We also spoke to a neighbor who said they heard shots.

Specific details about the situation are unknown at this time.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

An officer told us the area is not safe and to stay clear.

WCPO is on the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.