Northern Kentucky woman charged with sexual abuse of 12-year-old

LUDLOW, Ky. — An 18-year-old Northern Kentucky woman stands charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy multiple times this spring, according to Kenton County court documents.

Investigators said the suspect, Morgan Roberts, assaulted the boy three times in March and April. She later texted him: “I took your V-card and you liked it.”

The boy’s mother saw the text, according to investigators.

Roberts now faces charges of rape and sodomy. She could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he believed the 12-year-old was Roberts’ only victim, but Roberts had a habit of contacting underage people.

“She was associating with, befriending children that were significantly younger than she is, that were far below the age of consent in Kentucky, and that’s how we believe she came into contact with the victim in this case,” Sanders said.