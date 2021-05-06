Murder, trafficking charges for Ludlow mother whose son died after swallowing fentanyl

The mother of a toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl stands charged with murder and drug trafficking in connection to the boy’s death, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders announced Thursday afternoon.

A grand jury indicted Lauren Ashley Baker, 33, on charges of murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in a controlled substance. She could spend the rest of her life imprisoned if convicted of murder.

Baker was arrested March 18, 2021, on the same day her two-year-old son, Jaxson Vogt, died. According to police in Ludlow, Kentucky, Jaxson’s father called 911 that afternoon to report that the child had stopped breathing.

Jaxson would soon be pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital. He had swallowed fentanyl from inside his mother’s purse, police said.

Baker told police she had been asleep when it happened but woke up and noticed her son’s distress when Jaxson’s father came home.