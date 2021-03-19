Police: Mother charged with murder after 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl

LUDLOW, Ky. — A 2-year-old boy has died after ingesting fentanyl that belonged to his mother, who now stands charged with murder, according to Ludlow Police.

Ludlow officers and EMTs responded to a home on the 200 block of Stokesay Street Thursday afternoon for a report of a child not breathing, and they found the young boy in respiratory arrest. He was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The child's mother, 33-year-old Lauren Baker, told police the boy found her fentanyl and ate it while she slept. She woke up when his father arrived home, and they called 911 when they found the toddler in distress.

Baker gave officers more fentanyl from her purse, which she said she obtained in Cincinnati on Saturday and shared with at least two others. Investigators found more fentanyl scattered across her bed and empty Narcan packaging inside the home.

Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance. If convicted, she could face 20-50 years in prison for murder, a capital offense, according to Ludlow PD.

Police are holding Baker on no bond in the Kenton County Detention Center.