LUDLOW, Ky. — Saints Boniface and James Roman Catholic Parish is not closing, according to a Diocese of Covington spokesperson; however, all activities at the parish are suspended due to "financial irregularities" discovered several weeks ago.

The diocese is "in the midst of an audit and investigation," according to a written statement provided to WCPO Monday.

The suspension includes all masses and all activities. The only upcoming event listed on the parish's website is the Annual Toy Bingo on Dec. 7. It's unclear if the event will go on as scheduled.

The suspension has some parishioners concerned about funds that may not be raised during previously planned events and fundraisers.

"We have a very small community," said Cindy Chachere, a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society. "So funding is, is necessary."

And longtime family traditions may be put on hold as well.

"A lot of older people in this community that would like to be buried from the church they were baptized in, married in -- doesn’t look like that's going to happen," Chachere said.

The diocese spokesperson said more information will be shared as it becomes available.

St. Boniface Parish and the St. James Parish merged into one in 1980, according to its website. The church serves the Catholic community in the Ludlow and Bromley areas.