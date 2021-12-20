Kenton County Colonel's life celebrated after unexpected death

Funeral services wrapped up late Monday afternoon for a well-known Northern Kentucky law enforcement officer.

Col. Danny Haubner died in the hospital of non-COVID-related issues on Dec. 15 at the age of 71.

Many in Northern Kentucky may recognize him from the Kenton County Clerk’s Office, where he inspected vehicles.

“The community has lost a great, great, great man,” said his niece Denise Benge.

Haubner spent the past nearly 50 ears serving Kenton County as a deputy and police officer. He spent a major portion of his career with Covington Police Department. He began his career in law enforcement in Taylor Mills.

“He was the most amazing man. He lived to help everyone. That's how he filled his day, doing things special things for everybody,” said his daughter, Michelle Race.

Over the years of service, Haubner also went above and beyond the call of law enforcement to be a good neighbor and member of his community as well.

“Everybody has a story of something wonderful he had done for them,” said his daughter.

She said she learned during his services that he paid some people’s mortgages in hard times. She said he would deliver food to sick neighbors.

“He’d give everyone rides to doctor appointments,” said Race.

Haubner fell ill earlier in December. He went to the hospital, and died there six days later, according to family.

It was pretty unexpected and sudden,” said Benge.

Family still has unanswered questions about his death but say he did not test positive for COVID-19.

For now, his legacy of good deeds remains in the spotlight.

“Everybody who sees this, try to live a little more like that with some mercy and grace and forgiveness,” said Benge.

Chief of Kenton County Police Spike Jones promoted Haubner to Colonel at his funeral, leaving the pin on his casket.

“He never went to bed at night without calling me and telling me goodnight. My whole life never missed one day,” said Race.

