Watch
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyIndependence

Actions

State police: Independence officers shoot, kill robbery suspect

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
Police_scene_tape.jpg
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 13:52:23-04

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Local officers shot and killed a man attempting to rob a house on Ridgepoint Drive Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP, which investigates officer-involved shooting throughout the state, did not disclose the name of the dead man or the officer who shot him.

According to the agency’s news release, Independence and Kenton County officers were called to Ridgepoint Drive shortly after the 7:30. They encountered the suspect, who KSP claimed “brandished a firearm at the officers.”

One of them shot him in response, fatally wounding him.

Independence police declined to comment on the incident due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!