State police: Independence officers shoot, kill robbery suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Local officers shot and killed a man attempting to rob a house on Ridgepoint Drive Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP, which investigates officer-involved shooting throughout the state, did not disclose the name of the dead man or the officer who shot him.

According to the agency’s news release, Independence and Kenton County officers were called to Ridgepoint Drive shortly after the 7:30. They encountered the suspect, who KSP claimed “brandished a firearm at the officers.”

One of them shot him in response, fatally wounding him.

Independence police declined to comment on the incident due to the ongoing investigation.