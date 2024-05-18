PD: Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a crash in Independence, Independence police said.

Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. along Taylor Mill Road at Cox Road.

A motorcyclist and another vehicle collided at the intersection, but police did not say what caused the crash.

The motorcyclist, who is a 20-year-old man, was transported to UC Medical Center with "possible life-threatening injuries," police said.

No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

The Independence Police Department is investgating the crash. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Huhn at 859-356-2697 or via email at chuhn@cityofindependence.org