NKY man pleads guilty after police say he fired shots, tried to set home on fire with wife and 3 kids inside

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty on Monday to four counts of attempted murder after officials said he tried to set his house on fire while his wife and three children were inside.

Independence police were called to Canberra Drive on Jan. 7 after a woman called 911 and reported that she had been assaulted by 29-year-old Joshua Harmon. Dispatchers could hear gunshots in the background during the call.

When officers arrived, they found Harmon trying to force himself into a bathroom where the woman and her children were barricaded. Officers identified bullet holes in the door of the primary bedroom, where police said he had shot his way through the locked door.

After he was placed in custody, police searched the home, which smelled of gasoline. They discovered Harmon had placed a gas can in the oven and turned it on.

Harmon was indicted by the Kenton County Grand Jury for four counts of attempted murder, as well as attempted arson, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and three counts of wanton endangerment. He entered a guilty plea for all charges.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders recommended a 20-year prison sentence, saying in a statement that Harmon's actions were "unthinkable."

"As if the shooting (at the door) wasn't horrific enough, the gas can in the heating oven could have killed the victims and police officers alike," Sanders said.

Harmon's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.

