Department veteran tapped as Independence's next police chief

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Independence has a new police chief. Brian Ferayorni, who had been serving as a captain in the department, was sworn in Monday.

Ferayorni started his law enforcement career with the department nearly 17 years ago. He rose through the ranks as an officer, detective, lieutenant, sergeant and police captain.

“I love Independence,” he said. “I started a family here probably 11, 12 years ago.”

He fills the role after former Chief Tony Lucas retired this summer.

Ferayorni was selected by Mayor Chris Reinersman, who had narrowed the choice down to three police captains.

“It was probably the toughest decision I've ever made in my life,” Reinersman said.

Reinersman told WCPO he started looking for potential candidates with the former chief a few years ago.

“What he told me is 'I’m going to be retiring within the next few years and I will have you three good candidates to choose from,'” Reinersman said.

Reinersman said the selection process took several months and he relied heavily on anonymous feedback from current officers in the department.

“I wanted to know what they feel,” he said. “What I didn't want was 'pick your boss.' So we formulated just a few questions.”

The department had over a 90% response rate, according to Reinersman.

“One of the big ones is 'He's a cop's cop,'” Reinersman said on the feedback received on Ferayorni. “I heard that one over and over. Capt. Ferayorni's integrity came up a few times and his ability.”

Independence City Council unanimously approved Ferayorni’s promotion Monday night.

Ferayorni said an initial top priority is hiring. The department currently has four positions it is seeking to fill.

“Officers on the street are going to help with deterring crime and getting us out there in the community and helping individuals,” Ferayorni said.

He also plans to focus on updating technology, like tasers and body cameras, and exploring new technology, like Flock Safety.

“Which is basically a virtual gate around the city that will help us deter crimes and catch criminals who try to leave the city,” he said.

Ferayorni’s colleagues, friends and family joined him Monday in council chambers to celebrate his promotion to the department’s top job.

"I'm doing this for my family,” said Ferayorni. “I don't just mean my personal family, my sons and my wife, I mean my police family.”