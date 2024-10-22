'She's part boop snoot' | Fort Wright officer goes above and beyond to save severely emaciated dog's life

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Despite only being alive for six months, Ripley the dog has had a hard life.

Fort Wright police recently retrieved the pup from a neighbor's garage after they found an abandoned, emaciated dog. Officer Emily Horseman said she was the last to respond to the call and found Ripley lethargic and unable to move.

Then, she said, the dog looked at her and wagged its bony tail.

"I just decided, this dog is going to live," Horseman said.

Horseman didn't believe Ripley would survive the night so she offered to pay whatever was necessary if someone was willing to take her to an emergency vet.

Two neighbors took her to MedVet Cincinnati resulting in a 24-hour stay, treatment to keep her alive and a bill totaling roughly $1,800.

Horseman paid the bill and decided to foster Ripley until she was strong enough to find a forever home.

Ripley has responded well to the special diet, feeding regimen and socialization.

"She's had a short life, and she's obviously determined to have a full life," Horseman said.

WCPO Ripley

The officer said Ripley got her name from the Alien movie franchise. And while she said Ripley may look like one of the iconic monsters from the movie at the moment, she's sure that she'd live up to the strong female lead.

"I know she looks more like the Alien from the movie right now, but when she's all gassed up and full of groceries she'll probably be more like the Ripley character," Horseman said.

As for her breed, it's impossible to tell until Ripley fills out.

"She's got some purebred good girl in her," she said. "She's part boop snoot."

According to a release from the City of Fort Wright, impromptu donations from people in the community, friends, and city council members have raised around $1,300 to reimburse Horseman. With more vet bills coming soon, the city directed additional donations for Ripley's care to the police department.

Fort Wright police have opened a criminal animal abuse and neglect investigation. Anyone with case information can report it to the Fort Wright Police Department by contacting Detective Mike Gross at 859-331-1700.