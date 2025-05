FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fort Wright, police said.

Fort Wright police say the person driving the motorcycle died after a crash on Madison Pike near I-275 around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Kenton County Serious Accident Reconstruction team (STAR) is investigating the crash.

Police said the identity of the person on the motorcycle is being withheld until they notify the family.