PD: Skeletal remains found in woods in Fort Wright

Posted at 3:35 PM, Feb 25, 2024
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Skeletal remains were found in Fort Wright on Saturday, Fort Wright police said.

Police said a resident was walking in the area of Howard Litzler Drive near Madison Pike when the remains were found in the woods.

A search of the area was conducted, and all of the located remains were turned over to the medical examiner's office for further indentification, police said.

Police said they don't suspect any foul play.

Anyone with information regarding the remains is asked to contact Kenton County Emergency Communications at 859-356-3191. Questions regarding the remains can also be directed toward Fort Wright police Chief Edward Butler at 859-426-3104 or via email at ebutler@fortwright.com.

