Former Kenton County coroner indicted for opioid distribution

COVINGTON, Ky. — A former Kenton County coroner has been indicted on charges he illegally distributed opioids between 2018 and 2020.

Dr. David W. Suetholz is charged with ten counts of knowingly and intentionally distributing controlled substances — oxycodone, oxycontin and fentanyl — to three patients during his time as Kenton County's coroner. The 73-year-old was a practicing physician in the Crescent Springs and Fort Wright areas, and served as coroner from 1991 to 2021.

The indictment says Suetholz distributed 450 oxycodone-acetaminophen pills, 270 oxycontin pills and 10 fentanyl patches from September 2018 to February 2020.

Data from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy shows Kenton County saw 91 overdoses in 2018, 78 in 2019 and 85 in 2020. Suetholz retired in June 2021.

Suetholz's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 27. If convicted, he could serve up to 20 years in prison for each count.