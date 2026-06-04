Person 'associated with' Lloyd Memorial High School found to have tuberculosis, health department says

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northern Kentucky Health Department officials are working to contact families after a person "associated with" Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger was found to have active tuberculosis.

The health department sent letters to parents with children at the school on Tuesday, a spokesperson for NKY Health said.

The health department is reaching out to families who may have had contact with the tuberculosis patient; the spokesperson did not know how many families could be impacted but estimated it was "several dozen."

The health department is working to test families during three testing dates next week.

The spokesperson pointed out that Erlanger-Elsmere schools are already out on summer break, which does mean the risk of spreading tuberculosis throughout the school is nonexistent; however, the summer break is making it more difficult for the district to reach every family who may be at risk.

Tuberculosis, also called TB, is a serious illness that mainly impacts the lungs. It's airborne, which means it can spread when a person with the illness coughs, sneezes or sings, according to the Mayo Clinic. The illness can spread easily in crowds, or where people live in crowded conditions.

Antibiotics can treat tuberculosis, but people with weakened immune systems have higher risks associated with the illness.

Symptoms of active tuberculosis in the lungs usually begin gradually and worsen over a few weeks. Those symptoms can include:



Coughing

Coughing up blood or mucus

Chest pain

Pain when breathing or coughing

Fever

Chills

Night sweats

Weight loss

Lack of appetite

Tiredness

Teenagers exhibit symptoms similar to adults. Children, however, may have a fever that won't go away, along with weight loss. In infants, the illness will prevent the baby from growing or gaining weight as expected.

Anyone who has had contact with Lloyd Memorial High School and begins to feel symptoms should contact the Northern Kentucky Health Department at 859.341.4264.