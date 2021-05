ERLANGER, Ky. — An early morning fire badly damaged Colonial Cottage in Erlanger Friday, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at the restaurant along the 3100 block of Dixie Highway. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire.

The building sustained heavy damage, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The two southbound lanes of Dixie Highway were closed after the fire and have since reopened.