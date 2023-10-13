Erlanger police mourn loss of retired K9 Sergeant Asco

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Erlanger Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 sergeants.

Sgt. Asco served the community from 2013 until his retirement in 2020, the department said.

Asco was responsible for 157 arrests and over 500 deployments. He was also awarded the Medal of Valor for his bravery and courage on the job in 2018, according to the department.

Erlanger police said when Asco retired, he stayed with his handler, Lt. Chad Girdler, who is also retired, and was able to enjoy the time off he so righfully earned.

"Since he retired, his days have been filled with lots of love and treats," Girdler said. "His favorite things were running along the fence with the neighbor dogs, taking walks and playing with his little puppy sister."

The Erlanger Police Department said Asco was not just a partner, he was "part of our family."

"He will be greatly missed, and we are thankful he was able to enjoy his retirement after his dedicated career," the department said in a press release.

Asco will be laid to rest Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Highland Cemetery, Northern Kentucky Police K9 Monument, in Fort Mitchell.