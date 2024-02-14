Erlanger Fire: I-75 N ramp to I-275 W shut down due to overturned semi-truck

ERLANGER, Ky. — The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-275 will be shut down for an extended period of time due to an overturned semi-truck, the Erlanger Fire Department said.

The fire department shared photos of the toppled over truck just before 1 p.m.

The fire department didn't say what caused the semi-truck to flip over or if the driver was injured in the crash.

KYTC said the interstate ramp will be shut down into the evening because they need to unload the semi-truck's contents before moving it.

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): officials expect this ramp to be closed for the next 4-6 hours to allow time to unload the contents of the semi truck, and then get it uprighted and towed away. — KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) February 14, 2024

