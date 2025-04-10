Elsmere sets public hearing date for ousted council member

ELSMERE, Ky. — The Elsmere City Council announced the public hearing date for Councilmember Serena Owenat their April 8 meeting.

The council unanimously voted to schedule the public hearing for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27. Councilmember Gloria Grubbs, who proposed the date and time, noted that the scheduling is tentative and subject to change as Councilmember Maria Vogt was not present to cast her vote.

The council voted to remove Owen from her duties in March due to her prolonged absence from meetings. She is afforded a public hearing over the decision. Attorney Jeff Otis, co-owner of Covington-based law firm Otis, Braun & Johnson, will represent the Elsmere City Council at the public hearing.

Previously, the council discussed the possibility of removing Owen at their March 4 caucus meeting. The issue was first brought to the council by Eric Bunzow, Elsmere resident and employee with the Kenton County Board of Elections.

Bunzow has been clashing with Owen over her waiving council pay and her absence at council meetings. Owen has attributed her inability to attend meetings in person to safety concerns as Bunzow carries an unloaded gun into the council chamber.

“Using me as an excuse has been very childish when I stand here with an empty gun, yet she has come to my place of employment multiple times and there was no issue,” Bunzow said.

Owen requested virtual meeting attendance on the grounds of ADA accommodation throughout the last months of 2024. The council voted against the request at their Jan. 7, 2025, caucus meeting. Owen has not been present at any Elsmere meetings since she was elected to the council for 2025-2026.

The city has offered various safety measures to Owen, including protective plexiglass around her seat in the Council Chamber, a bulletproof vest and police escort between her car and the chamber. At the March 4 caucus, Mayor Marty Lenhof informed the council that the protective glass option would cost $17,000 and virtual meeting attendance would also cost a lot of money.

