Group working fast to save historic Northern Kentucky tree

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky tree has caused a divide in Edgewood.

Kenton County School District officials said it plans to cut down a Ginkgo tree in front of R.C. Hinsdale Elementary School in Edgewood.

Not long after, a group formed online to save it.

"The outpouring of emotion for that tree has been overwhelming," said Star Smith.

Her child went to school there, and she works nearby.

The district plans to cut the tree down in the Fall.

"The whole school was built around that tree and just so neat. So, when you're in the school each pod is named after a tree. So, there's a synergy going on there," said Edgewood City Council member Ben Barlage.

Barlage said he traced the tree as far back as the 1800s when Civil War Veteran George Phillips used the property as a holiday spot.

A 1918 Kentucky Post clipping mentions an American flag ceremony next to it when a well-known attorney named John O'Neal owned the land.

It has become tradition for graduating classes to take a picture in front of the tree.

"There are so many graduates of R.C. Hindsale and Northern Kentuckians who have a special place in their heart for the tree," said Barlage. "Now, as an architect I also know that sometimes, sometimes architecture and space takes precedence, and there's a reason to cut down a tree."

Kenton County School District spokesperson Jess Dykes said the district is growing and must cut down the tree to add a media center, art room and two pre-school classes.

She said the back of the campus slopes off, and the district is utilizing all the available property.

She said the district plans to pay tribute to the tree in the new buildings. For example, the lighting will resemble branches, and the windows and flooring will include patterns of the leaves.

Contractor bids on the project close June 29.

A group plans to talk at the July 5 school board meeting in an effort to stop the process.

"It just has a lot of history that I don't think Edgewood should lose," said Smith. "We already have a lot of construction going on.