'Good luck to everyone' | School pick-up, drop-off impacted by construction near two Edgewood schools

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — This school year, some Northern Kentucky parents are having to navigate more than packing lunches and homework.

"Right after work, it's a nightmare, it's probably the worst," said TJ Day, an Edgewood resident.

Those driving to R.C. Hinsdale Elementary School are having to contend with construction at the corner of Dudley Road and Charter Oak Road, which is right across the street from the school. Classes for the entire Kenton County School District began Tuesday.

"Glad I don't have to leave the house," Day said.

Day works from home and said that for the last two months, he's seen cars backed up past his driveway.

School parents to have to navigate construction near Edgewood schools

"You'll see cars for 30 to 40 minutes just backed up from the corner of Dudley and Charter Oak past my house down past Metcalf," Day said.

In a statement, Jess Dykes, the director of public information for Kenton County School District, said the school district has been working closely with the City of Edgewood due to the construction.

"Hinsdale Elementary will remain consistent with their parent drop-off and pick-up pattern," Dykes' statement continues. "There are no changes at this time to the traffic plan, and the same route used in the past has been communicated to all stakeholders to include our newest kindergarten student families."

Day said it's not just traffic outside of Hinsdale. He's concerned about what the traffic pattern will look like since parents will also be picking up and dropping off students down the street at St. Pius.

Jason Wolfe, a St. Pius parent, said he didn't notice a difference Tuesday, which was also the first day of class for St. Pius.

"(I) didn't really notice any difference from last year. I mean we live right on the street, so just walk up and back, but I didn't notice any congestion," Wolfe said.

He also said he's not concerned about a traffic jam happening since St. Pius starts school earlier in the day than Hinsdale.

"I feel like the earlier the better to avoid any congestion," Wolfe said.

Laura Keener, communications director for the Diocese of Covington, said in a statement that all students made it to school on time at St. Pius, according to the school's principal.

"Good luck to everyone who has to travel here in Edgewood," Day said.